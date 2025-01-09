Ghana’s Parliament Forms Appointments Committee to Vet Presidential Nominees

The Parliament of Ghana has officially constituted its Appointments Committee to vet nominees for key government positions, including ministers and ambassadors.

The committee, which consists of members from both sides of the legislative house, was announced after a meeting of the Committee of Selection on January 8, 2025.

Chaired by Hon. Bernard Ahiafor, the committee will assess the qualifications of nominees, as stipulated under Article 103 of the 1992 Constitution and the Standing Orders of Parliament. The appointments committee plays a crucial role in confirming the President’s appointees for crucial roles in the administration.