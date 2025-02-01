Ghana’s Parliament in Crisis: Calls for Reform Amid Chaotic Scenes

Nana Ohene Ntow, a senior advisor to former presidential aspirant Alan Kyerematen, has voiced strong concerns over the deteriorating state of Ghana’s Parliament, describing recent events as a reflection of the country’s broader governance challenges.

His comments, made during a February 1 appearance on Keypoints, come in the wake of chaotic scenes during the January 30 vetting of ministerial nominees, where lawmakers engaged in heated exchanges and procedural disputes.

Ntow, who served as General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) under President John Kufuor, did not mince words. He labeled the behavior of parliamentarians as “disgraceful” and “chaotic,” warning that such conduct undermines public trust in the institution. “What we see in Parliament today is not just disappointing; it’s deeply troubling,” he said. “The disorder in the House mirrors the struggles Ghanaians face daily—rising prices, market instability, and a sense of uncertainty.”

Drawing on his experience in the Kufuor administration, Ntow emphasized the importance of strong leadership in setting the tone for national governance. “A well-managed Cabinet leads to an orderly society,” he noted. “But when Parliament descends into chaos, it signals trouble for the entire nation.”

Confrontational Politics and Irrelevant Inquiries

Ntow also criticized the confrontational tactics employed by lawmakers, particularly the Minority’s aggressive posturing and the questioning style of Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin. While acknowledging the need for rigorous scrutiny of ministerial nominees, he questioned the relevance of some lines of inquiry. “Why are we focusing on nominees’ religious beliefs or alleged ties to secret societies?” he asked. “These questions do nothing to address the pressing issues Ghanaians care about—economic stability, job creation, and good governance.”

His remarks reflect growing public frustration with the quality of parliamentary debates, where political grandstanding often takes precedence over substantive discussions. Many Ghanaians feel that lawmakers are more interested in scoring political points than addressing the nation’s challenges.

Leadership Under Fire

Ntow also took aim at the leadership of parliamentary committees, particularly Bernard Ahiafor, chairman of the Appointments Committee. He criticized Ahiafor for failing to maintain order during contentious sessions, suggesting that better management could have prevented the chaos. “A chairman’s role is to steer dialogue, not fuel disputes,” Ntow said. He proposed practical measures, such as temporary adjournments, to de-escalate tensions and allow for calmer deliberations.

While Ntow stopped short of calling for Ahiafor’s removal, he warned that continued mismanagement would only deepen the crisis. “If the leadership doesn’t step up, they will share the blame for the dysfunction,” he said.

Suspensions and the Erosion of Decorum

The recent suspension of three Minority MPs by the Speaker of Parliament has further inflamed tensions, with opposition leaders decrying the move as unfair. Ntow, however, argued that the broader issue is the erosion of decorum in the House. “What does it mean to call someone ‘honorable’ when their actions lack honor?” he asked. “Parliament should be a place of serious governance, not a stage for personal disputes and theatrics.”

Ntow’s critique highlights a growing sense of disillusionment with Ghana’s political leadership. As the country grapples with economic challenges, many citizens feel that Parliament has become a distraction rather than a solution. Ntow urged lawmakers to reflect on their conduct and prioritize the national interest over partisan politics.

“Parliament should be a beacon of hope, not a battleground,” he concluded. “Until our leaders focus on governance rather than grandstanding, the nation’s struggles will only worsen.”

The question now is whether Ghana’s lawmakers can rise above the fray and restore public confidence in their institution. With calls for reform growing louder, the pressure is on Parliament to demonstrate that it can address the nation’s challenges with the seriousness and dignity they demand. For now, however, the chaotic scenes in the House serve as a stark reminder of the work that lies ahead.