Ghana’s Parliament Opens 9th Session with Shift in Majority, as NDC Leads and NPP Takes Minority Role

Ghana’s Parliament has officially convened for the 9th parliamentary session, ushering in a new chapter for the country’s legislative agenda.

With a shift in political dynamics, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) now holds the majority seat, while the New Patriotic Party (NPP) finds itself in the minority.

The opening of the 9th Parliament signifies a pivotal moment in Ghana’s governance, as the NDC, traditionally one of the country’s two main political forces, takes charge of shaping the legislative landscape. The NPP, which was previously in control, will now navigate its role in the minority with renewed opposition responsibilities.

In a noteworthy development, four independent candidates have aligned themselves with the NDC, further consolidating the party’s hold on the majority and ensuring its leadership in the coming years. This strategic move is expected to strengthen the NDC’s legislative influence as it works to implement its policies and priorities.

The new parliament’s composition, with the NDC firmly in control, marks a significant shift from the previous session, where the NPP held the balance of power. Political analysts will be closely monitoring how this new arrangement unfolds and impacts key national issues, including economic reforms, public health, and infrastructure development.

As Parliament begins its work, all eyes are now on the NDC as it sets the stage for what promises to be a dynamic legislative period ahead.