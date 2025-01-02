Ghana’s Parliament Passes Landmark Environmental Protection Bill 2024, Poised to Overhaul Environmental Governance

Ghana’s Parliament has passed the long-awaited Environmental Protection Bill 2024, setting the stage for a comprehensive overhaul of the country’s environmental governance.

The bill, which was approved after being read for the third time on Thursday, January 2, consolidates several fragmented environmental laws into a unified legal framework.

The new legislation aims to tackle the country’s pressing environmental challenges by combining key statutes such as the Environmental Protection Act 1994 (Act 490), the Pesticides Control and Management Act 1996 (Act 528), and the Hazardous and Electronic Waste Control and Management Act 2016 (Act 917). By merging these laws under one umbrella, the bill seeks to streamline environmental management processes and improve regulatory efficiency.

At the heart of the bill is the creation of the Environmental Protection Authority, a new body with a broad mandate to regulate, protect, and oversee all environmental and climate-related matters. The authority is expected to play a critical role in coordinating the country’s efforts to meet global sustainability goals and respond to climate change challenges.

One of the bill’s key provisions is the re-enactment of the Hazardous and Electronic Waste Control and Management Act 2016, reinforcing efforts to tackle the growing environmental challenges posed by hazardous waste and e-waste. In an era of rapid technological growth, this provision will help Ghana address the environmental impact of discarded electronics and toxic materials.

Having passed through Parliament, the bill now awaits presentation to the Presidency for final assent, marking the last step before it becomes law. Once enacted, the Environmental Protection Bill 2024 is expected to be a significant milestone in the country’s environmental policy, strengthening its ability to safeguard its natural resources and enhance its global sustainability commitments.

This landmark legislation is expected to reshape environmental governance in Ghana, offering a clearer and more coordinated approach to tackling the nation’s ecological and climate-related issues.