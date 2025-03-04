Ghana’s Parliament Speaker Orders Probe Into Alleged Slur Against MP Zanetor Rawlings

Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has issued a one-week ultimatum to an unidentified lawmaker accused of hurling an inflammatory remark at Dr. Zanetor Rawlings, the Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, during a heated parliamentary debate last month.

The move underscores mounting tensions over decorum in the legislature and the lingering shadows of the country’s political history.

The controversy erupted on February 4 during a session marked by fiery exchanges over commemorations for Joseph Boakye Danquah, a founding father of Ghanaian independence who died in prison in 1965. As Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin addressed the chamber, a male voice interjected, shouting, “Daughter of a murderer, sit down!” — an apparent reference to Dr. Rawlings’ father, former President Jerry John Rawlings. The late leader, who led coups in 1979 and 1981 before transitioning to democratic rule, remains a polarizing figure due to his regime’s execution of political opponents, including Danquah’s relative, Supreme Court Justice Fred Sarkodie.

Addressing the House on Monday, Speaker Bagbin condemned the remark as “dishonourable and unbefitting of a sitting MP,” demanding the culprit come forward voluntarily by March 10 or face sanctions. “This House cannot condone such reckless and offensive behaviour,” he declared, vowing accountability even as the MP’s identity remains unknown. Bagbin also issued a formal apology to Dr. Rawlings, her mother — former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings — and the Anlo traditional community, which has deep ties to the Rawlings family.

The incident has reignited debates over parliamentary ethics and the challenges of enforcing discipline in Ghana’s often raucous legislature. While verbal sparring is common, personal attacks invoking historical grievances are rare, prompting analysts to question whether existing accountability mechanisms are robust enough. “Parliament’s credibility hinges on respect among members, regardless of political differences,” said a governance expert. “Failure to address this decisively risks normalizing toxicity.”

Dr. Rawlings, a physician and two-term MP, has not publicly commented on the slur. However, allies within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have called for a full investigation, including a review of parliamentary footage and audio recordings. Identifying the culprit could prove contentious, as Ghana’s parliament lacks a live broadcast system, relying instead on manual records and member testimonies.

The Speaker’s ultimatum raises practical questions: What sanctions could apply? Under parliamentary standing orders, verified misconduct could lead to suspension, fines, or expulsion. Yet without a confession or conclusive evidence, enforcement remains a hurdle. Critics argue the delay in addressing the February 4 incident — nearly a month passed before Bagbin’s intervention — highlights systemic gaps in responding to breaches of protocol.

Historically, Ghana’s parliament has grappled with balancing free expression with decorum. In 2022, a brawl erupted during a vote on a controversial e-levy bill, drawing international scrutiny. While physical altercations have since subsided, Monday’s incident suggests underlying tensions persist, often inflamed by the country’s complex political legacy.

As the March 10 deadline looms, pressure mounts on lawmakers to uphold accountability. For Dr. Rawlings, the slur is a stark reminder of the personal toll of public service in a nation still reconciling its past. “This isn’t just about one MP,” remarked political commentator. “It’s about whether Ghana’s democracy can rise above the ghosts of its history.”

The House reconvenes next week, with all eyes on whether integrity — or impunity — will prevail.