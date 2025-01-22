Ghana’s Parliament to Vet Gender and Trade Ministers Amid Ongoing Appointments

The Appointments Committee of the Ghanaian Parliament is set to resume its vetting of ministerial nominees today, January 22, 2025, after a delay on the previous day.

Among those awaiting approval are Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, who has been nominated as Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, and Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, nominated to head the Ministry for Trade, Agribusiness, and Industries.

Originally scheduled for January 21, the vetting of the two nominees was postponed due to extended deliberations on other candidates and the committee’s packed parliamentary agenda. On the same day, only Ahmed Ibrahim, the Minister-designate for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Local Affairs, was vetted, leaving the other two nominees to await their turn the following day.

The postponement has not dampened the committee’s efforts to complete its review of President John Dramani Mahama’s ministerial appointments. In the wake of these delays, the Appointments Committee has been working tirelessly to ensure that the governance structure of the new administration is solidified.

This resumption comes at a critical time, as Parliament has already approved six key ministerial nominees, including Haruna Iddrisu for the Ministry of Education, Governs Kwame Agbodza for Roads and Highways, and Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson for Finance, among others. These confirmations signal a determined push to finalize the administration’s cabinet and establish a stable leadership for the country.

As the vetting continues, the process remains vital in shaping the future governance and policy direction of Ghana, especially given the importance of the ministries of Gender and Trade in advancing key socio-economic agendas.