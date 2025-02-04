Ghana’s Parliamentary Clash Deepens as Minority Blames Suspensions on Post-Election “Bleeding Wounds”

Tensions in Ghana’s Parliament erupted into physical chaos last week, culminating in the suspension of four Minority lawmakers and sparking a bitter blame game over the roots of the unrest.

Bernard Ahiafor, Chairman of Parliament’s Appointments Committee, has pinned the upheaval on what he calls the opposition’s failure to recover from its “shocking” defeat in the December 7 general elections.

“The Minority are still bleeding from their election wounds,” Ahiafor told TV3 in an interview, accusing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus of lashing out in frustration. His remarks follow a late-night fracas on January 30, when Minority members protested the continuation of ministerial vetting sessions past 10 p.m., citing exhaustion after a marathon day of proceedings. The Majority, however, pushed to extend the session, leading to a clash that saw furniture overturned, microphones smashed, and lawmakers embroiled in a physical altercation.

Speaker Alban Bagbin swiftly suspended four Minority MPs—Rockson Dafeamekpor, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, Hassan Tampuli, and Frank Annor Dompreh—for their roles in the melee. The decision has drawn sharp backlash from the NDC, which labeled the suspensions “unlawful” and demanded the removal of the Committee’s Clerk, whom they accused of partisan bias.

Ahiafor, a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), dismissed the Minority’s grievances as politically motivated. “Afenyo-Markin [the Clerk] is acting out of frustration,” he asserted, doubling down on claims that the opposition’s electoral loss has left them “unable to accept reality.”

The turmoil underscores deeper fractures in Ghana’s legislature, where post-election tensions have simmered since the NDC’s narrow defeat. Analysts suggest the clash reflects broader frustrations over the NPP’s dominance in key committees and the Minority’s diminished leverage to stall government appointments. Critics, however, argue that Ahiafor’s rhetoric risks inflaming divisions further.

“This isn’t just about exhaustion—it’s about respect for due process,” said political analyst Nana Ama Asante. “When lawmakers resort to shoving matches, it erodes public trust. Both sides need to de-escalate, not weaponize past grievances.”

The suspended MPs have vowed to challenge their punishment, while the Majority insists the Speaker’s decision upheld parliamentary decorum. As Ghana navigates economic challenges and IMF-backed reforms, the spectacle of brawling lawmakers threatens to overshadow urgent legislative priorities.

For now, the incident serves as a stark reminder: in Ghana’s often bruising democracy, election losses can leave scars—and those scars, when left unhealed, risk spilling into the halls of power.