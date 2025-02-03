Ghana’s Parliamentary Probe Into Vetting Chaos Begins: Committee Vows Impartiality

The Special Committee tasked with investigating the chaotic scenes that marred last week’s ministerial vetting in Ghana’s Parliament has assured the public its work is not a “witch-hunt” against lawmakers, but a fact-finding mission to restore order and accountability.

Chaired by Ho West MP Emmanuel Bedzrah, the committee began its work on Monday, February 3, 2025, by reviewing video footage of the January 30 incident, which saw MPs clash violently, leading to property damage and the suspension of four legislators. Speaking at a press briefing, Bedzrah stressed the probe’s neutrality: “We are not targeting individuals. Our mandate is to identify any member who violated parliamentary rules during the vetting. Our goal is to foster lasting peace and collaboration in the House.”

To streamline evidence collection, the committee launched a dedicated WhatsApp platform (0244-926-911) and urged the media, parliamentary staff, and citizens to submit photos, videos, or testimonies from the chaotic session. “Multimedia evidence will help us act swiftly and fairly,” Bedzrah said, emphasizing the need for transparency.

The violence erupted during the vetting of a controversial ministerial nominee, escalating into physical altercations and allegations of misconduct—including claims by Akim Oda MP Akwasi Acquah that a lawmaker assaulted South Dayi MP Rockson Dafeamekpor off-camera. While Speaker Alban Bagbin suspended four MPs linked to visible acts of disruption, Bedzrah’s committee now faces pressure to address broader claims of hidden misconduct.

Balancing Accountability and Unity

The committee’s approach underscores a delicate balancing act. With Parliament already strained by partisan tensions and a razor-thin NDC majority, Bedzrah acknowledged the need for due process. “We appeal to all—MPs, journalists, witnesses—to share information that aids our work,” he stated, adding that confidential hearings would be available for those wary of public exposure.

Critics, however, question whether the probe can remain impartial. Previous parliamentary investigations have been accused of political bias, and the committee’s reliance on public-submitted evidence risks cherry-picking narratives. Yet Bedzrah insists forensic experts from the Ghana Police Service will authenticate all materials to ensure credibility.

The investigation arrives at a critical juncture. Ghanaians, disillusioned by recurring parliamentary disorder, are demanding accountability from leaders tasked with upholding democratic norms. The committee’s success—or failure—could set a precedent for how future misconduct is handled in a institution often perceived as self-regulating.

For now, the committee’s work hinges on public trust. As Bedzrah noted, “Parliament belongs to the people. We owe them a process that is thorough, fair, and focused on healing—not division.” Whether Ghana’s lawmakers can rise above the chaos to reclaim their role as stewards of democracy remains to be seen.