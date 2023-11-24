Ghana’s participation in COP28 will help us review effectiveness of climate adaptation measures

Ghana’s participation in the 28th session of the Conference of Parties (COP28) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) will offer the opportunity to review the effectiveness of its adaptation and mitigation measures against climate change.

Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, speaking at a special Pre-COP28 Event in Accra, on Thursday, said the COP28 would provide a distinct and unprecedented opportunity for Ghana to showcase its impactful and meaningful contributions to the global fight against the adverse effects of climate change.

The COP28 is scheduled to take place from November 30 to December 12, 2023, at the Expo City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The COP28 holds significant importance in the ongoing global efforts to address climate change challenges.

Mr Jinapor expressed the nation’s preparedness for the conference and underscored the vital role the platform would provide for the country to amplify its commitment and efforts in combatting climate change.

“This year’s Conference is unique, and its importance cannot be over-emphasised. Article 14 of the landmark Paris Agreement, adopted in 2015, provides for a Global Stocktake to, periodically, take stock of the implementation of the Agreement to assess progress towards achieving its objectives, and COP28 will serve as the first Global Stocktake since the adoption of the Agreement,” the Minister stated.

It would, therefore, present a unique opportunity for the nation to review the effectiveness of its adaptation and mitigation measures, climate financing, and the country’s Nationally Determined Contributions, with the aim of updating them, Mr Jinapor said.

After taking stock of the key activities and benefits Ghana derived from previous sessions, the Minister announced the activities for the event and was hopeful that the commitment shown by the Government of Ghana to play a pivotal role in the global fight against climate change.

He explained that Ghana’s climate change efforts was anchored on forest and natural solutions and was confident that by the end of the conference, there would be a general consensus on upscaling forest-oriented solutions to mitigate climate change effects.

Similar to the previous editions, he said, the Ministry had secured a pavilion which would serve as the hub of activities marking Ghana’s participation at the COP28.

At the spire of activities lined up by the Ministry is the Presidential Event, which President Akufo-Addo would host heads of states and governments, and the United States’ Special Presidential Envoy on Climate, Secretary John Kerry, on the theme, “Leveraging Nature-Based Solutions Towards 1.5°C: Monitoring Progress.”

The President would, also, lead Ghana to announce her Country Package dubbed: “Resilient Ghana: Advancing Climate Action for Prosperity.

In addition to the above-mentioned Presidential Events, the Ministry would hold a high-level Ministerial event on “Accelerating Forest and Nature Finance Towards 1.5⁰C.”

Mr Jinapor announced that the Ministry was partnering the Africa Women and Children Conference (AFRIWOCC) Secretariat, under the outstanding and distinguished leadership of Mrs Samira Bawumia to host a high-level event at Ghana’s Pavilion on the implementation of the communique actions and roadmap of AFRIWOCC.

Other events that would be held by the Ministry at Ghana’s Pavilion include a technical knowledge sharing event on the Ghana Cocoa Forest REDD+ Programme, a roundtable discussion on the Cocoa and Forest Initiative (CFI), and a forum on “Safeguarding Women and Children in REDD+ Processes: Financing What Works,” to be held in partnership with Hands Across the Oceans Foundation (HATOF).

He also stated that Ghana as co-chair FCLP “will also lead a number of FCLP events where we will showcase Ghana’s climate actions in addressing forest loss, and partake in other events organised by our partners, such as the Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative (VCMI), the Food and Land Use Coalition, and the Wildlife Conservation Society.”

He appealed to stakeholders to rally behind the ministry and help it deliver a successful COP28.

Mrs Samira Bawumia, wife of Vice President, who doubles as the Chairperson of the Africa Women and Children Conference (AFRIWOCC), the Special Guest of Honour at the event expressed concerns about the adverse impact of climate change on the socio-economic development of the country.

She noted that the effects of climate change on women and children were glaring and assured of her commitment to continue working closely with relevant stakeholders to combat it.

Outlining some notable contributions of AFRIWOCC towards mitigating the impact of climate change on women and children, Mrs Bawumia underscored the need for women and children to be factored into climate change conversations and policy implementation.