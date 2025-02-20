Ghana’s Passport Office to Operate Round-the-Clock in Bold Service Overhaul

In a sweeping move to transform passport services, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced that the Passport Office will soon operate 24 hours a day, introducing day, night, and dawn shifts to meet surging demand.

The initiative, part of the government’s broader “24-hour economy” agenda, aims to slash waiting times and ensure Ghanaians receive their passports within a week of application.

Speaking at the Passport Office headquarters in Accra, Ablakwa outlined an ambitious vision for the agency, emphasizing efficiency, modernization, and accessibility. “This year, we are rolling out a 24-hour operational model. Staff must prepare for three shifts—day, night, and dawn. Our goal is clear: no Ghanaian should wait more than seven days for a passport,” he declared.

The announcement comes amid growing public frustration over delays in passport processing, with some applicants reporting waits of several weeks or even months. Ablakwa’s directive signals a decisive shift toward addressing these bottlenecks, leveraging extended operating hours to clear backlogs and meet rising demand.

But the reforms don’t stop there. The government is also introducing chip-embedded passports, a move aimed at enhancing security and aligning with global standards. Additionally, the Passport Office will integrate its systems with the National Identification Authority (NIA) to streamline applicant verification, reducing the need for redundant documentation and speeding up the process.

In a bid to make passport services more equitable, the government plans to revise fee structures. Ordinary passport applicants will benefit from reduced costs, while premium services—designed for those seeking expedited processing—will see higher fees. This tiered approach, Ablakwa explained, ensures that essential services remain affordable while offering flexibility for those willing to pay for convenience.

The announcement has been met with cautious optimism. For many Ghanaians, the prospect of faster passport issuance is a welcome relief, particularly for students, workers, and businesses with urgent travel needs. “This is long overdue,” said Kofi Mensah, a frequent traveler. “The delays have been a nightmare. If they can deliver on this promise, it will be a game-changer.”

However, challenges remain. Implementing a 24-hour operation will require significant logistical adjustments, including hiring additional staff, upgrading infrastructure, and ensuring seamless coordination across shifts. Critics have also raised concerns about potential strain on employees, urging the government to address working conditions and provide adequate support.

Ablakwa, however, remains confident. “This is about putting Ghanaians first. We are committed to delivering a world-class service that meets the needs of our people. The 24-hour economy is not just a slogan—it’s a promise of efficiency and progress,” he asserted.

As the Passport Office gears up for its new round-the-clock model, all eyes will be on its ability to deliver. For a nation eager to connect with the world, the stakes are high—but so is the potential for transformation.