Ghana’s Pay Raise Debate Ignites Clash Between Government and Opposition

A war of words has erupted between Ghana’s governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) over contentious public sector salary hikes, with Creative Arts Minister Dzifa Gomashie lambasting former Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam for criticizing the government’s economic stewardship.

The feud, playing out on social media and in political circles, underscores deepening tensions over Ghana’s fiscal priorities amid a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

The clash began when Amin Adam, who served under former President Nana Akufo-Addo, questioned the logic of approving base pay increases of 30% in 2023 and staggered raises up to 25% in 2024 while the Mahama administration simultaneously decries an economy “criminally mishandled” by the NPP. “How do you hike salaries so drastically yet blame predecessors for fiscal collapse?” he challenged in a public statement, arguing the moves contradict claims of dire economic straits.

Gomashie, also the MP for Ketu South, fired back in a fiery Facebook post Wednesday, accusing Amin Adam of “hypocrisy” and defending President John Mahama’s decision to boost public sector wages despite inherited challenges. “Instead of lecturing, he should thank Mahama for making tough choices to soothe Ghanaians after [NPP’s] bad governance,” she wrote, citing a 54% inflation rate and “economic sabotage” left by the previous government.

The minister argued that salary adjustments were unavoidable amid worker unrest fueled by eroded purchasing power. “When nurses and teachers can’t afford food, you act,” she stated, though critics counter that the raises risk exacerbating debt and inflation. Economists remain divided. “Salary hikes without productivity gains are a fiscal time bomb,” warned Accra-based analyst Dr. Lord Mensah. “But ignoring labor demands in an election year could be politically riskier.”

President Mahama, addressing labor unions earlier this week, framed the raises as a stopgap measure while appealing for restraint. Describing Ghana as a “crime scene” of economic mismanagement, he urged unions to accept a pared-down 10% increase for 2025 to avoid “total collapse.” The plea has met mixed reactions, with some union leaders accusing the government of reneging on promises.

The dispute highlights the tightrope Mahama’s administration walks: balancing populist demands with IMF-mandated austerity reforms. Ghana’s public debt, now exceeding 85% of GDP, leaves little room for error, yet voter patience wears thin as inflation persists.

For opposition figures like Amin Adam, the NDC’s approach reeks of opportunism. “You can’t blame predecessors while repeating their mistakes,” he insisted. But Gomashie’s retort—and Mahama’s dire warnings—reflect a government betting its survival on portraying itself as a reluctant savior cleaning up a mess not of its making. As prices rise and tensions simmer, Ghanaians await more than rhetoric to heal their “crime scene” economy.