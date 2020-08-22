President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Saturday assured Ghanaians and the international community of a peaceful atmosphere before, during and after the December 7 2020 elections.

He has also called on all stakeholders in the forthcoming electoral contest to conduct themselves in a manner devoid of violence and ethnocentrism to ensure the maintenance of peace and stability in the country.

Speaking at the 2020 manifesto launch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Cape Coast in the Central Region, the President said I assure the Ghanaian people that as President of the Republic, I would do anything within my means to ensure the peace and stability of our country in the run up to, during, and after the polls of December 7, 2020.

The struggle of our forebears in the Danquah-Busia-Dombo political tradition to construct a great sacrifice for a democratic open free system of government in Ghana will not be jeopardized by me.

And, I’m calling on all activists in the political space to join me to ensure the maintenance of the peace and stability of our country and to conduct ourselves in a manner devoid of violence and ethnocentrism, he said’ adding, The Ghana project can best be achieved in unity, tolerance and mutual respect.

President Akufo-Addo, who was earlier in the year acclaimed and endorsed the Presidential candidate for the NPP, told the gathering that the party’s target and objective in the December contest was to secure free, fair, peaceful and transparent elections and another decisive victory in the contest.

This, he said, would enable the NPP, led by him and his running mate and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to advance the peace, progress and prosperity that the nation was currently enjoying.

According to candidate Akufo-Addo, his party and government, had demonstrated beyond doubt,that they are capable of supervising the transformation of the country’s economy to that which all Ghanaians wanted.

He indicated that in the nearly four years that his government and party had been in power, the country recorded successes in all sectors of national life, which significantly impacted on all Ghanaians.

Giving further account of his stewardship, the President noted that his administration had fulfilled a great majority of our manifesto promises, and transformed all facets of the national within the space of three and half years of governance.

He spoke about the Free Senior High School and Free Technical and Vocational Training policies which have changed the outlook on education, which would serve as the speedy catalyst for the country’s development.

He also mentioned the revived and strengthened healthcare delivery system’ the nationwide infrastructural development and the huge investments in agriculture that would guarantee the nation’s food security, as grounds for Ghanaians to renew the mandate of the NPP government.

President Akufo-Addo also mentioned his government’s cleaning of the banking and financial sector’s which could have collapsed the economy, as well as the adoption of digital technology in the delivery of public service and several job creation initiatives, which he said had transformed the country.

We have shown that the economy of our country can be transformed and diversified by a government of the New Patriotic Party.

The President was sure that with all the socio-economic initiatives and interventions that his administration had instituted, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, that had made life meaningful to Ghanaians, victory was sure to come the way of the NPP in December.

He was off the belief that programmes that were drawn up in the party’s 2020 Manifesto, would continue to keep the nation on the path of social and economic transformation, saying, Indeed, they will lead to the transformation of Ghana to the benefit of all Ghanaians.

“I am confident that, together, all of us in Ghana, with the appropriate leadership, can fulfill the dreams and aspirations of our forebears, who initiated the struggle for our nation’s liberation and independence from colonial rule, and who envisioned Ghana to be a united, democratic, prosperous and happy nation, the beacon of freedom and justice in Africa and the world.