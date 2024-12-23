Ghana’s Peaceful Legacy Undermined by Fearmongering Sermons

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams recently caused concern when he used his sermon to pray for a peaceful exit for outgoing President H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, claiming that it would be free from chaos.

While it may seem like a gesture of goodwill, this remark contributes to a troubling pattern of fearmongering within Ghana’s religious landscape, undermining the country’s established reputation for peaceful democratic transitions.

Ghana has long been a beacon of stability in Africa, with seamless transfers of power even amid political rivalry. This stability has positioned the country as an example for the continent. However, statements such as Duncan-Williams’ subtly challenge this legacy by suggesting that such peaceful transitions are not guaranteed, fostering unnecessary doubt and fear.

This trend is not isolated. Many self-styled spiritual leaders have begun predicting doom and chaos in an apparent attempt to position themselves as the solution to issues they themselves create. These so-called prophets often claim to foresee dark events threatening the nation, but their declarations do little more than sow discord, raising doubts where there is no cause for concern.

It is troubling to see these religious figures suggest that Ghana, with its proven record of peaceful elections and transitions, might suddenly descend into chaos. These pronouncements not only lack any basis in reality but also risk destabilizing the nation by triggering anxiety and distrust.

The motives behind these predictions are also concerning. They appear less about genuine concern for the country’s wellbeing and more about self-promotion. By positioning themselves as critical figures with divine insight, these individuals manipulate public fear to elevate their status, creating problems where none exist.

Ghana’s peace is the result of decades of work and compromise from its people. It is not a product of fearmongering but of collective commitment to democratic principles and mutual respect. Religious leaders should be using their platforms to promote unity and hope, rather than spreading baseless predictions that could divide the nation.

By continuing to amplify these unfounded prophecies, they risk destabilizing the very fabric of Ghanaian society. Such rhetoric has the potential to provoke unnecessary division, undermining the nation’s ongoing peaceful transition.

It is time for Ghanaians to reject these fear-driven proclamations and reaffirm their commitment to the democratic ideals that have long defined the country. Religious leaders must shift their focus from fearmongering to building unity and maintaining the peace that is integral to Ghana’s future.