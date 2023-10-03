Ghana’s peacekeeper encourages girls to choose career in military

Captain Cecilia Erzuah, an accomplished Ghanaian peacekeeper with the United Nations, has an inspiring message for young African women: “Gone are the days when women were pushed to the background. Join the armed forces in your country and prove that women are just as capable as men.”

In recognition of her outstanding efforts in promoting gender equality within peacekeeping operations, the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, today presented Capt. Erzuah with the prestigious United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award 2022.

Her work has set a high standard for ensuring that the needs and concerns of women are represented across all peacekeeping endeavors, said Mr. Guterres, maintaining that, “Resolution 1325 reminds us that our women peacekeepers are not only supporting global peace and security, they are leading the way. By every measure, Capt. Cecilia Erzuah of Ghana is one of those leaders.”

This recognition boosts my morale and motivates me to persist in my efforts [in gender equality]. It is a privilege for me to have been selected. It reaffirms my belief in the importance of hard work and dedication to duty.

Resolution 1325 is a landmark resolution adopted by the UN Security Council in 2000 and reaffirms the important role of women in the prevention and resolution of conflicts, peace negotiations, peace-building, peacekeeping, humanitarian response and in post-conflict reconstruction and stresses the importance of their equal participation and full involvement in all efforts for the maintenance and promotion of peace and security.

Ghanaian peacekeeper wins UN Military Gender Advocate 2022

Capt. Erzuah, 32, recently completed her peacekeeping duties with the UN Interim Security Force in Abyei (UNISFA), where she distinguished herself by actively promoting gender equality within her unit and fostering positive relationships with local communities.

Prior to that, in 2019, she served as a peacekeeper and personnel records officer with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

In an interview with Africa Renewal in New York, shortly before accepting the award, Capt. Erzuah said her commitment to gender advocacy stems from her upbringing in a nurturing environment.

Reflecting on her childhood, she stated: “In my household, I was always encouraged to be assertive, and my viewpoints were respected just as much as those of my other siblings.”

She further elucidates, “This upbringing has ingrained in me a deep sense of confidence, which continues to propel me.”

She is the second of four children, two boys and two girls.

There may be cultural barriers that hinder women’s empowerment, she acknowledges. “Unfortunately, confident women are sometimes labeled as arrogant. However, my approach is to try to excel in any task I am given, without making excuses based on my gender.”

While Capt. Erzuah is a natural advocate for gender equality, the nature of peacekeeping requires interaction with both genders, necessitating diverse representation within peacekeeping units.

Thankfully, she maintains, “We have an engagement manual that emphasizes gender parity within our units. By following this manual, we have achieved a harmonious balance.”

This spotlight enables me to inspire and encourage fellow peacekeepers to give their best. In my own capacity, I will continue advocating for gender equality.

She describes peacekeeping environments as challenging for “women in uniform who leave their families behind to bring peace to other places. But we must continue to do our best.”

Reflecting on the significance of the award, Capt. Erzuah expresses her motivation to continue advocating for gender equality.

“This recognition boosts my morale and motivates me to persist in my efforts,” she says. “It is a privilege for me to have been selected. It reaffirms my belief in the importance of hard work and dedication to duty.

“This spotlight enables me to inspire and encourage fellow peacekeepers to give their best.

“In my own capacity, I will continue advocating for gender equality,” she asserts.

“I will strive to integrate gender equality into our work and inspire others to do the same,” she adds.

Capt. Erzuah is proud that the Ghana Armed Forces actively support gender equality, with “gender officers present in many of our formations and units. If those gender officers seek assistance, I will gladly contribute and support their initiatives,” she promises.