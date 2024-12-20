Ghana’s Pediatric Specialist Urges Pre-Marital Genetic Counseling to Combat Sickle Cell Disease

Dr. Emmanuel Parbie Abbeyquaye, Head of the Department of Pediatrics at Ghana’s 37 Military Hospital, is calling for increased awareness of genetic counseling to prevent the spread of sickle cell disease (SCD) in the country.

Speaking at the 20th-anniversary symposium of the Pediatric Sickle Cell Unit, Dr. Abbeyquaye emphasized the importance of pre-marital genetic testing, urging couples to understand their sickle cell status before marriage.

Each year, an estimated 18,000 babies are born in Ghana with sickle cell disease, a hereditary blood disorder that causes red blood cells to become misshapen, leading to pain crises, organ damage, and other serious health complications. Despite advancements in medical treatments such as gene therapy and bone marrow transplants, Dr. Abbeyquaye pointed out that early detection remains critical for reducing the disease’s impact.

“One of the key ways we can prevent the spread of sickle cell disease is through early detection,” Dr. Abbeyquaye said. “We encourage couples to seek genetic counseling before marriage to understand their risk and ensure they are making informed decisions for their future children.” He stressed that while the science of treatment has advanced, many babies in Ghana are not diagnosed until later in life, often not until they are four years old and experiencing their first painful crisis.

Dr. Abbeyquaye highlighted that delays in diagnosis can exacerbate health complications and result in prolonged suffering. He noted that if every newborn in Ghana were tested for sickle cell disease at birth, the country could significantly reduce the incidence of the disease. Currently, testing often occurs only after symptoms appear, which he described as too late to prevent the complications associated with SCD.

Sickle cell disease remains one of the most common inherited disorders globally, affecting an estimated 20 million people, with a particularly high prevalence in sub-Saharan Africa. In Ghana, it continues to represent a major public health challenge. However, Dr. Abbeyquaye is hopeful that with better education, early testing, and genetic counseling, the incidence of the disease can be dramatically reduced.

The 37 Military Hospital’s Pediatric Sickle Cell Unit, which has been a leader in sickle cell care in Ghana, continues to provide vital support to children affected by the disease. In addition to medical treatment, the unit is dedicated to raising awareness and educating families on how to manage SCD and improve the quality of life for affected individuals.

Dr. Abbeyquaye concluded by urging Ghanaians to take genetic counseling seriously. “The power to reduce the burden of sickle cell disease lies in our hands,” he said. “With early testing, education, and responsible decision-making, we can ensure healthier futures for our children and our nation.”