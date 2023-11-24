Ghana’s Pharmacy Council closes 100 illegal pharmacies

Between September and November, the Pharmacy Council in Ghana has taken decisive action by closing down over 100 pharmaceutical shops for both illegal operations and incorrect prescription practices.

Dr. Daniel Danquah, the Deputy Registrar of the Council, emphasized the organization’s dedication to upholding its regulations and affirmed a continued crackdown on non-compliant pharmacies. He revealed that around 10 companies underwent disciplinary procedures, with some eventually reopening at the regional level after compliance. However, he cautioned that compiling reports on the number of closures throughout the year would reveal a substantial figure, possibly reaching 100 within a span of two to three months.

The Council’s intensified efforts to curb illegal pharmacies gained momentum earlier in the year when, in July, they shut down a pharmacy in the Ashanti Region. This action followed the tragic death of a 5-year-old child who received incorrect treatment at Life Dream Pharmacy in Kenyasi-Adwumam, Kwabre East Municipality.

Furthermore, the Pharmacy Council is actively engaged in enhancing the overall quality of pharmacy services in Ghana. A new training program for pharmacists has been developed, and efforts are underway to strengthen the regulatory framework governing pharmacies.

Dr. Danquah reiterated the Council’s commitment to collaborating with pharmacies, emphasizing the shared goal of ensuring compliance with the law and fostering improved standards within the pharmaceutical sector.