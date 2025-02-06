Ghana’s Plastic Crisis: Calls Mount for Deposit Return System and Stronger Policies

Gilbert Odjidja, President of Ghana’s E-Waste Recyclers Association (EWROTA), has intensified calls for a nationwide deposit return system (DRS) to tackle the country’s escalating plastic waste crisis.

His push follows Environment Minister Murtala Muhammed’s recent emphasis on dialogue over outright bans for plastic management, sparking fresh debate over solutions to Ghana’s pollution challenges.

In an interview with the Business and Financial Times, Odjidja framed the DRS as a pragmatic middle ground. Under such a system, consumers would receive financial incentives for returning plastic bottles, directly involving communities in cleanup efforts. “Imagine a child earning pocket money by collecting discarded bottles, or a waste picker turning trash into income,” he said. “This isn’t just recycling—it’s poverty alleviation.” The model, already successful in nations like Germany and Sweden, could curb street litter while creating green jobs, he argued.

But Odjidja drew a sharp line between recyclable plastics and single-use offenders. He demanded an immediate ban on non-recyclables like polythene bags and black plastic packaging, which clog drains, poison soil, and fuel flooding. “These materials are ecological time bombs. No amount of dialogue will fix what we can’t recycle,” he stressed.

His criticism extended to Ghana’s governance gaps. A plastic levy, designed to fund recycling infrastructure, remains shrouded in opacity. “Where does the money go?” he asked, alleging mismanagement. “If these funds were properly used, we’d see functioning plants—not mountains of trash.” He urged stricter enforcement of existing laws, including penalties for manufacturers who neglect waste accountability.

The private sector, Odjidja insisted, must share the burden. He proposed mandating bottling companies to invest in recycling systems, mirroring “polluter pays” policies abroad. “If you profit from plastic, you must clean it up,” he said, suggesting corporate-funded reverse vending machines to automate bottle returns.

On alternatives, he highlighted cultural shifts in Europe, where reusable bags have largely replaced free plastic ones. “Ghana needs this mindset change. Charge for plastic bags, and watch consumption drop,” he said, advocating for affordable biodegradable options.

Yet skeptics question Ghana’s readiness for such reforms. Enforcement remains weak, and past recycling initiatives have struggled with funding and public buy-in. Odjidja acknowledged these hurdles but stressed collaboration. “This isn’t about blame—it’s about responsibility. Government, businesses, and citizens must act now, or drown in plastic.”

As Accra grapples with annual floods worsened by clogged drains, Odjidja’s urgency resonates. Whether his proposals gain traction hinges on political will—and a nation’s willingness to turn trash into treasure.