Ghana’s Plummeting T-Bill Demand Tests Central Bank Inflation Strategy

Ghana’s government has missed its treasury bill auction targets for two consecutive weeks, marking a stark reversal from earlier this year when surging investor demand forced officials to return excess funds.

The shift underscores growing economic tensions as falling yields collide with inflation risks and currency instability.

Between January and March 2024, treasury bill auctions were oversubscribed by up to GH¢8.4 billion ($690 million), allowing the state to slash interest rates. The 91-day bill rate dropped from 28.33% to 15.71%, with longer-term notes following suit. The Finance Ministry framed the decline as progress toward lower borrowing costs, but Central Bank Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama warned that overly rapid cuts could drive investors to foreign currencies, weakening the cedi.

His concerns now appear prescient. With inflation at 23.1%, real returns on T-bills have turned negative, dampening appetite. Last week’s auction attracted just 78% of the GH¢4.1 billion target, compounding a 15% shortfall the prior week. Despite this, the government further reduced rates, pushing the 91-day yield to 15.16%—deepening fears of capital flight.

The cedi has already depreciated 5.3% against the dollar this year, with steeper declines against the euro (9.2%) and pound (8.2%). Analysts attribute this to investors hedging against inflation and seeking higher returns abroad.

Policy Divide Fuels Economic Uncertainty

The downturn highlights a growing rift between fiscal and monetary authorities. While the government prioritizes cheaper debt servicing, the Central Bank has raised its policy rate to curb inflation, negating potential lending rate relief. Ghana’s benchmark interest rate now sits at 29.5%, up from 28% in late 2023, even as T-bill yields fall.

This disconnect has drawn criticism. “Fiscal and monetary policies are pulling in opposite directions,” said Dr. Gideon Boako, an opposition legislator and economist. “Investors need coherence, not competing agendas.”

The tension contrasts with the previous administration, where former Governor Dr. Ernest Addison faced accusations of aligning too closely with ex-Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta. Governor Asiama has pledged collaboration with fiscal leaders but insists on central bank independence.

Market observers warn the standoff risks exacerbating Ghana’s economic challenges. “Negative real returns won’t sustain investor interest,” said Accra-based analyst Kwame Owusu. “Without alignment on rates and inflation, pressure on the cedi will intensify.”

As Ghana navigates its $3 billion IMF bailout program, the T-bill slump tests the government’s ability to balance debt management with currency stability. With inflation still unchecked and forex reserves strained, the path to equilibrium remains fraught.