Ghana’s Political Crisis: A Victory Marred by Violence and Leadership Failures

Ghana’s political stability is under threat following violent outbursts after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) claimed a decisive victory in the December 7, 2024 general elections.

Instead of celebrating in the traditional manner, NDC supporters have resorted to widespread hooliganism, with reports of looting, destruction of public property, and violent protests across several regions, including Accra, Tamale, Techiman, and Damongo. The violence has raised questions about the country’s future leadership and its reputation as a peaceful democracy in West Africa.

The situation has escalated rapidly, with party supporters storming government buildings, ransacking shops, and clashing with security forces. In the wake of these disturbances, some analysts speculate that the NDC may have been preparing for post-election unrest, regardless of the outcome. This suggests that the violence could have been planned in advance, with supporters of the party, allegedly influenced by inflammatory rhetoric, now taking advantage of the party’s unexpected victory.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, responded to his loss by conceding defeat within 24 hours, in a bid to prevent further tension. His decision was seen as a call for national stability and an effort to protect Ghana’s economic future. “The people of Ghana have voted for change, and I respect that will of Ghanaians,” Bawumia stated, urging his supporters to accept the results calmly. However, while Bawumia’s concession was praised globally, the NDC’s leadership remained silent in the face of widespread violence, with no official condemnation of the actions by their supporters.

John Dramani Mahama, the incoming president, has faced criticism for a history of violent rhetoric during his tenure, which has only fueled fears of further unrest under his leadership. Mahama’s past statements, including comments about the NDC’s historical ties to revolutionary violence, have led many to believe that the party may embrace a confrontational approach to governance. The party’s failure to rein in the violent actions of its supporters suggests the possibility of future instability, and concerns over ethnic targeting and retribution have intensified.

The violence has been a setback for Ghana’s international image, with the country’s reputation as a stable democracy now questioned. Footage of the looting and destruction has gone viral globally, casting a dark shadow over the country’s status in the eyes of investors. This development threatens to undermine the country’s appeal as a safe destination for foreign capital, especially after Dr. Bawumia’s efforts to maintain peace.

As Ghana moves forward, questions about Mahama’s leadership are inevitable. His victory, while significant, has come at a cost. The country’s political climate has become increasingly polarized, and the public’s faith in its institutions is eroding. With the NDC now holding a commanding majority in Parliament, some fear that the party may seek to consolidate power through constitutional changes or other controversial means, leading to concerns about the possibility of a political coup, similar to those seen in other West African countries.

The NPP’s declining popularity since 2020 has also played a role in the party’s defeat, with many voters disillusioned by President Akufo-Addo’s failure to address public concerns, particularly regarding the cabinet reshuffle that was widely demanded in 2022. The NPP’s inability to stem the tide of discontent contributed to its loss of support, leaving the party vulnerable to the NDC’s advance. Dr. Bawumia, despite his popularity and economic credentials, was ultimately unable to overcome the party’s deep-rooted issues.

With violence still unfolding across the country, Ghana’s leadership faces a critical test. President Akufo-Addo, despite still holding power until January 7, 2025, has been accused of failing to maintain law and order during the crisis. The lack of intervention by the military and police in response to the violent actions of NDC supporters has raised concerns about the effectiveness and loyalty of the security forces.

As the country grapples with this political turmoil, both local and international observers are left wondering whether Ghana can regain its status as a beacon of democracy in Africa. The future remains uncertain, and the path forward will depend on the actions of Ghana’s new leadership in restoring peace and stability to the nation.