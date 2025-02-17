Ghana’s Political Tensions Boil Over as Ex-Minister’s Fugitive Status Sparks Heated Exchange

A sharp war of words has erupted between Ghana’s Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the status of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, wanted for questioning in multiple corruption probes.

The OSP escalated its pursuit on February 17, 2025, issuing a public wanted notice and branding Ofori-Atta a “fugitive from justice” for allegedly evading summons related to investigations into high-profile contracts.

NPP Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah swiftly rebuffed the claim, asserting that Ofori-Atta’s legal team had provided his whereabouts to investigators. “OSP is frolicking alone, at odds with the law and basic human sensitivity,” Ahiagbah declared on social media platform X, dismissing the fugitive label as baseless theatrics.

The standoff centers on four major cases: a disputed $1.2 billion loss reduction deal between the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Beijing Jao, procurement irregularities in the National Cathedral project, controversial Health Ministry ambulance contracts, and the contentious SML-GRA revenue monitoring agreement. Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng, addressing reporters on February 12, accused Ofori-Atta of repeatedly ignoring invitations to cooperate, prompting the rare fugitive declaration.

The OSP’s aggressive posture underscores its fraught relationship with political elites, as Agyebeng seeks to assert independence in a system often criticized for shielding powerful figures. Yet the NPP’s pushback—framing the OSP as overreaching—highlights the delicate balance between accountability and perceived partisan targeting.

Observers note the timing is politically charged, with elections looming later in 2025. Critics of the NPP argue the party is circling wagons to protect a key ally, while OSP supporters warn that undermining anti-graft bodies risks entrenching impunity.

The drama raises questions about Ghana’s commitment to transparency. Ofori-Atta, a central architect of the previous administration’s economic policies, now symbolizes the tension between legal accountability and political legacy. His case also tests public trust: while some citizens applaud the OSP’s resolve, others view the fugitive tag as premature without formal charges.

For now, the ball lies in the OSP’s court. Agyebeng has vowed to “take all necessary measures” to compel cooperation, hinting at potential legal escalation. Yet with the NPP digging in, the stalemate risks becoming another chapter in Ghana’s struggle to reconcile governance with justice—a struggle where optics often outweigh outcomes.

As Ghanaians await clarity, the saga underscores a universal truth: in the dance between power and accountability, every step is scrutinized, and every misstep remembered.