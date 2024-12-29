Ghana’s Political Victories: The Unseen Cost of Partisan Retribution

The Hidden Consequences of Political Wins

In Ghana, political victories are often followed by a troubling pattern: public servants, perceived as loyal to the losing party, face harsh treatment. Whether through intimidation or job losses, these individuals find themselves caught in the crossfire of political battles. The aftermath of an election should be a time for unity and nation-building, but for many, it feels like a season of retribution.

Fear and Uncertainty

When a political party wins, its activists sometimes take matters into their own hands, targeting individuals they believe are aligned with the opposing party. These actions can lead to harassment, forced resignations, or career-ending smear campaigns. It’s a dangerous culture that disrupts governance and erodes trust within public institutions.

Time for Change

With the current government holding a substantial majority in Parliament, it’s the perfect time for change. New laws must be passed to ensure job security for all public servants, regardless of their political affiliations. Victimisation of individuals based on their political leanings needs to be criminalised, sending a clear message that Ghana is a nation of unity, not division.

Building a Nation Together

It’s crucial to remember that every Ghanaian plays a part in building the nation. Politics aside, public servants serve all citizens. Partisan victimisation weakens our collective progress and tarnishes the values of democracy. Ghana’s future can only be bright if all Ghanaians are allowed to contribute without fear.

Moving Forward as One

For Ghana to move forward, we must foster a sense of belonging and respect among citizens. The focus should not be on punishing individuals based on their political party but on creating a fair system where everyone can thrive. It’s time for a shift that ensures no Ghanaian is left behind, regardless of the political party in power.