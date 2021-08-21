Ghana’s port businesses recover steadily from Coronavirus

Businesses at Ghana’s ports are bouncing back steadily and recovering from the side effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official told Xinhua Friday.

Michael Luguje, Director General at the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority (GPHA), said the year 2021 started on a bright note as the second quarter has recorded positive growth of 20 percent year on year.

“Judging from results of the second quarter with regard to container volume, it is possible we would exceed the one million target for 2021,” said Luguje.

“Even amidst COVID-19 last year, we exceeded our target by 20 percent, and we are confident to see over 40 percent growth in container volume by the end of this year,” added the GPHA official.

He urged stakeholders at the port, including transport operators, importers, exporters, and traders to ensure quality in service delivery to impact positively on the Ghanaian economy.

“We must attach quality, superior performance, value, and prosperity to gain more business and make Ghana the center of excellence required for West Africa and Africa at large,” said Luguje. Enditem