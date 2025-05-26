Ghana’s Poultry Pioneer Struggles for Comeback Amid Import Onslaught

Darko Farms, once Ghana’s flagship poultry producer, is fighting to reclaim its position after years of decline.

Founded in 1966 with just 900 birds, the company grew to supply half of Ghana’s day-old chicks by its 1980s peak through vertically integrated operations spanning feed production to processing.

The company’s decline accelerated post-2018 as imported chicken flooded Ghana’s markets. European, Brazilian and American frozen poultry – often 40% cheaper – now dominates, with annual imports exceeding 180,000 metric tonnes. Combined with aging infrastructure and disease outbreaks, Darko Farms cut over 1,000 jobs by 2019.

A GH¢22 million government bailout in 2019 modernized equipment, tripled processing capacity, and launched an out-grower program supporting 200 farmers. While operations have stabilized – now employing 250 directly with 500 indirect jobs – high feed costs and import competition continue squeezing margins.

“Recovery remains fragile,” admits management, noting the company’s products still struggle to match import prices despite upgraded facilities meeting international standards. The government’s proposed 100% tariff on poultry imports, if implemented, could prove decisive.

Across West Africa, Nigeria’s protected poultry sector thrives through restrictive policies, while Ghana’s market remains overwhelmingly import-dependent. Darko Farms’ comeback attempt represents a critical test case for Ghana’s agricultural self-sufficiency ambitions.