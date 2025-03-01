Ghana’s Power Crisis Hangs in Balance as Gas Supply Returns Amid Deeper Energy Sector Woes

Ghana’s beleaguered power sector may see temporary relief after the West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo) announced the completion of critical maintenance on its regional gas network, resuming supply to Ghana and neighboring countries.

However, analysts caution that chronic structural issues—from mounting energy sector debts to aging infrastructure—could undermine hopes for a sustained end to rolling blackouts.

WAPCo confirmed it finished a four-week maintenance project, including offshore pipeline cleaning, subsea valve replacements, and lateral shutdowns across Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Nigeria. The work, completed ahead of schedule, restores gas flow to thermal power plants like the Tema facility, which had scaled back generation during the shutdown. Michelle Burkett, WAPCo’s Managing Director, praised teams for executing the “complex” project safely, though the pause exacerbated Ghana’s electricity deficits, leaving households and businesses reliant on erratic grid supply.

While the gas resumption could ease immediate generation gaps, Ghana’s power crisis stems from deeper fissures. The country owes independent power producers (IPPs) over $2.3 billion in arrears, crippling their ability to buy fuel or maintain equipment. Aging transmission lines, frequent hydropower shortfalls at Akosombo Dam due to low water levels, and Nigeria’s unreliable gas exports via the West African Gas Pipeline further strain the system. Even with WAPCo’s pipeline operational, financial and logistical hurdles may limit how much gas reaches power plants.

“Gas supply is just one piece of this puzzle,” said energy analyst Kwame Jantuah. “Without addressing the debt choking IPPs or upgrading crumbling infrastructure, Ghana will remain in a cycle of outages.” Recent blackouts have revived memories of the 2012–2016 “dumsor” crisis, which cost the economy an estimated $3 billion annually.

The government has pledged “far-reaching reforms” to overhaul the sector, including renegotiating IPP contracts and boosting renewable energy investments. Yet skepticism persists. Similar promises during past administrations yielded limited progress, with political reluctance to hike tariffs or cut subsidies stalling cost-recovery measures. Meanwhile, urban demand grows by 10% annually, outpacing supply expansions.

For households like those in Accra’s bustling Madina district, the stakes are visceral. “We’ve spent weeks rationing fridge use and closing shops early,” said tailor Afia Mensah. “Gas coming back might help, but we’ve heard these fixes before.”

WAPCo’s resumption offers a reprieve, but lasting solutions demand confronting uncomfortable truths: Ghana must reconcile its energy pricing model with fiscal realities, modernize its grid, and diversify its generation mix. Until then, the lights may flicker on—but the darkness of systemic dysfunction looms.