Ghana’s Power Sector Faces New Strain as Jubilee FPSO Gas Supply Disrupted

A technical fault on the Jubilee oil field’s floating production vessel has interrupted gas supplies to Ghana’s power sector, compounding existing challenges in the country’s energy infrastructure.

The malfunction, which occurred on May 10, 2025, affected the gas export system of the Jubilee Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, temporarily halting flows to the critical Atuabo Gas Processing Plant.

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) confirmed the disruption in a public statement, noting that while oil production continues unaffected, technical teams are working to restore gas exports. “The operator is making every effort to identify the root cause and implement corrective measures to resume supply safely and promptly,” the corporation stated.

This incident threatens to exacerbate Ghana’s ongoing power sector difficulties, particularly for thermal plants in the western region that rely on Atuabo’s processed gas. The timing is especially precarious as the government contends with what Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has called the “biggest economic threat” – the struggling energy sector.

Compounding these pressures, independent power producer Karpowership has warned of potential operational shutdowns unless the government addresses outstanding debts exceeding $400 million. While authorities have initiated payment discussions, the unresolved arrears continue to loom over grid stability.

Ghana’s energy sector has faced chronic financial and operational challenges for nearly a decade, with periodic gas supply disruptions adding volatility to the power mix. The latest incident underscores the delicate balance required to maintain energy security while managing the sector’s substantial financial obligations. As technical crews work to resolve the FPSO issue, industry observers note that sustainable solutions will require both immediate operational fixes and long-term structural reforms in the country’s energy governance.