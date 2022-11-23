Ghana’s precarious economic situation will be resolved soon – Education Minister

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, has expressed confidence that Ghana’s precarious economic situation will be resolved soon, but emphasised the importance of laying a solid economic foundation through increased investment in education.

“Ghana’s economic challenges of today will be over, but we need to build a more robust economic foundation, that is why I believe that we need to invest more in higher education,” he said.

Dr Adutwum was speaking at the All Nations University graduation ceremony in Koforidua, where 691 students were awarded certificates for successfully completing their programmes in the schools of business, engineering, humanities, and sciences for the 2021/2022 academic year.

In addition to receiving certificates, some graduating students received cash prizes, plaques, citations of honour, and other items for their distinct and outstanding academic performance.

The Minister advised graduates to take advantage of government initiatives such as YouthStart and programmes run by the Commission for Technical and Vocational Educational Training (CoTVET) that prepare graduates to start their own businesses.

For instance, he said the YouthStart initiative aimed to provide financial and technical assistance to young entrepreneurs for them to establish economically viable businesses and create jobs for the youth.

“The Ministry of Education has grand programmes through the CoTVET, which also allows innovators, business minded persons like you graduates to set up their own businesses. Do visit the website of CoTVET and find out about the next funding cycle. The grant given there is free to support your innovations.”

Commenting on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education, he noted that few students were interested in STEM education and therefore urged the majority to get involved, saying a determined soul can do anything.

Dr Samuel Donkor, Founder and President of All Nations University, urged the government to embrace and support the contributions of private universities to national development, noting that such public-private partnerships would help to reduce the burden on Ghanaian taxpayers.

“Most private universities in the country are barely operating at 30 percent capacity, yet, the government is taking loans to establish public universities at the cost to the taxpayer, thus, mortgaging the future of the country and unborn generations for many years to come.”

Dr Samuel Donkor established the All Nations University in October 2002, which is presently commemorating its 20th anniversary with the theme, “Celebrating 20 years of quality and innovative higher education in Ghana.”

Among the programmes offered by the university are the Bachelor of Biomedical Engineering, the Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Communication, the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting, the Bachelor of Engineering in Oil and Gas, the Bachelor of Business Administration in Human Resource Management, the MBA in Information Technology, and the MBA in Human Resource Management.