Ghana’s Presidency Sparks Outcry with Mass Evictions of Public Servants in Accra

The Ghanaian Presidency has ignited a firestorm of criticism after ordering the eviction of over 80 public servants from government-owned Ridge apartments in central Accra, giving families just 10 days to vacate their homes.

The directive, set to take effect by March 3, 2025, has left mid-level civil servants—many of whom relied on the subsidized housing as a critical employment benefit—scrambling for alternatives in a capital city grappling with severe housing shortages and skyrocketing rents.

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has urgently petitioned the Ministry of Works and Housing, demanding clarity on the rationale behind the abrupt evictions. While officials cite “redevelopment plans” for the prime-land properties, critics allege political motivations, linking the move to President John Mahama’s recent return to power and a broader reshuffling of state assets. “This isn’t urban renewal—it’s a purge disguised as policy,” argued Kwesi Adu, a housing rights activist. “Targeting civil servants who’ve served under previous administrations sets a dangerous precedent.”

For affected families, the fallout is immediate and dire. Many face displacement from schools, workplaces, and communities, with Accra’s rental market offering little respite. Vacancy rates in the city hover below 5%, while average rents consume nearly 40% of a mid-level public worker’s salary. “Where do they expect us to go in 10 days? The streets?” asked one evictee, a single mother of three employed at the Ministry of Education. “This housing was our lifeline.”

The crisis underscores systemic failures in Ghana’s affordable housing sector. Despite successive governments pledging to close the 2-million-unit housing deficit, fewer than 5,000 public homes have been built since 2020. Urban migration, speculative land practices, and underfunded policies have turned Accra into one of Africa’s least affordable cities, with middle-income earners increasingly priced out. The Ridge evictions, analysts warn, expose how political volatility exacerbates these gaps. “State housing isn’t a privilege—it’s a retention tool for essential workers,” noted urban planner Dr. Araba Mensah. “Eroding this safety net risks a brain drain from the public sector.”

Economically, the mass displacement could ripple through Accra’s already strained markets. A sudden influx of 80 families seeking rentals may inflate prices further, while redirected household budgets—devoted to moving costs and higher rents—could depress consumer spending in retail and services. The government also faces potential legal battles, with CLOGSAG exploring lawsuits over violated employment terms.

The Mahama administration’s handling of the evictions has drawn comparisons to previous contentious housing policies, including the 2017 demolition of informal settlements along Accra’s waterways. However, targeting salaried civil servants marks a new frontier. “This isn’t about slum clearance—it’s about uprooting the professional class,” said opposition MP Samuel Okudzeto. “It reeks of vindictiveness.”

To mitigate backlash, housing advocates urge immediate relief measures: temporary stipends for displaced families, fast-tracked social housing applications, and public-private partnerships to accelerate affordable construction. Long-term, experts stress the need for nonpartisan housing laws to insulate public assets from political whims. “Ghana must decouple housing access from electoral cycles,” said Editor-in-Chief of News Ghana Roger A. Agana. “A national housing authority with cross-party oversight could prevent these crises.”

The Ridge evictions also spotlight Ghana’s stalled affordable housing initiatives, like the Saglemi project, a 5,000-unit complex abandoned since 2018 due to funding disputes. Reviving such schemes could alleviate pressure, but progress remains mired in bureaucracy and corruption allegations.

As the March 3 deadline looms, the evictions test the Mahama government’s balancing act between political maneuvering and social welfare. For Accra’s besieged middle class, the episode underscores a grim reality: in a city where the average home costs 15 times the median income, even stable jobs no longer guarantee shelter. The presidency’s next steps—whether compromise or coercion—will signal how Ghana navigates its deepening housing crisis: as a nation prioritizing its people, or its politics.