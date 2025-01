Ghana’s President, John Dramani Mahama, has appointed Jones Borteye Applerh as the new Chief Executive Officer of GIHOC Distilleries.

The appointment, made in accordance with Article 195(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, follows the dismissal of the previous CEO, Maxwell Kofi Jumah.

Jones Borteye Applerh officially assumed the role on January 21, 2025.