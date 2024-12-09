Ghana’s President-elect John Mahama to Meet Outgoing President Akufo-Addo for Transition Talks

President-elect John Dramani Mahama will meet with outgoing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at the Jubilee House to begin the transition process following Mahama’s victory in the 2024 presidential election.

The meeting marks the first official step in the handover of power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), ensuring a smooth and orderly transition.

In a statement, President Akufo-Addo expressed his commitment to good governance and a peaceful transfer of authority. He also congratulated Mahama on his win, reaffirming his support for the peaceful transition process.

This development is seen as a positive sign for Ghana’s democratic process as the country prepares for a new era under Mahama’s leadership.