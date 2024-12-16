Ghana’s President-Elect Mahama Faces Enormous Expectations as He Prepares for Second Term

Samuel Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, has highlighted the immense expectations that now rest on the shoulders of President-elect John Dramani Mahama following his victory in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking on TV3’s Key Points on December 14, George stressed the significant responsibility Mahama and his government bear, noting that the country’s future depends on his ability to address the nation’s challenges.

“The level of expectations that Ghanaians have placed on us is humbling,” George said, adding that both Mahama and his appointees must remember that they hold power in trust for the people, and that ultimately, the power lies with the Ghanaian public. He also pointed out the extraordinary responsibility Mahama faces in light of the considerable damage left behind by the outgoing administration.

In the same vein, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Convener of the Fix the Country movement, expressed that Mahama’s mandate offers a unique opportunity for constitutional reform and accountability. With a decisive win in the 2024 elections—securing 56% of the popular vote and winning 14 out of 16 regions—Vormawor emphasized that Mahama now has no excuses for failing the people. The mandate, he stated, is a call to build a legacy of probity and reform, adding, “If the trust of the Ghanaian voter is wasted, we may never see such a mandate again.”

Meanwhile, in his first official meeting with the United Nations (UN) after his victory, Mahama acknowledged the weight of the promises made during the campaign. In a discussion with UN Resident Coordinator Charles Abani on December 11, Mahama outlined the government’s focus on addressing the country’s current challenges, including managing the national debt and ensuring sustainable development.

Mahama expressed his intent to work closely with international partners, including the World Bank and the IMF, to address pressing issues such as debt repayments and food security, which have been exacerbated by erratic rainfall patterns over the last five years. He also reiterated Ghana’s commitment to upholding its role as a model of peace and democracy in West Africa, and pledged to work collaboratively with UN agencies to restore the country’s stability.

In his response to Abani’s congratulations, Mahama emphasized the long-standing relationship between Ghana and the UN and reaffirmed his dedication to strengthening this partnership to help the country overcome the many challenges it faces.

Despite the daunting tasks ahead, Mahama remains optimistic, stating that the scale of the victory indicates the high expectations Ghanaians have for his leadership. With his experience as a former president and a clear mandate from the people, Mahama is prepared to tackle these challenges head-on, with an eye toward reform and rebuilding Ghana for future generations.