Ghana’s President-elect Mahama Unveils Key Policies to Drive National Development

After securing an electoral victory that marks his return to the presidency, Ghana’s President-elect John Dramani Mahama has outlined 26 key policies that he aims to implement within his first 120 days in office.

In a document titled “Mahama’s First 120 Days: A Social Contract with the People of Ghana,” the incoming president reveals his plan to nominate all cabinet ministers within 14 days of his swearing-in for approval, and to form “the leanest government” within the first three months. Mahama is set to be sworn in on Jan. 7.

Tackling Ghana’s economic challenges will be a central focus of Mahama’s administration. To address the country’s harsh economic conditions, the president-elect plans to host a national economic dialogue to assess the economy and develop a fiscal consolidation program that will guide the 2025 budget.

Among his proposals, Mahama has committed to implementing a 24-hour economy. This initiative, which he campaigned on, will prioritize the drafting of necessary legal amendments and preparation for its rollout. According to the 2024 manifesto of the National Democratic Congress, which Mahama leads, the 24-hour economy aims to stimulate economic growth by allowing businesses and public institutions to operate around the clock in three eight-hour shifts. This policy seeks to revive the Ghanaian economy and create sustainable, well-paying jobs.

To address youth unemployment, Mahama plans to launch several priority job creation programs in his first budget, including a national apprenticeship program and the “One Million Coders” initiative. Additionally, an accelerated export development council will be established to promote exports as part of a broader strategy for economic transformation.

As part of his efforts to ease the financial burden on Ghanaians, Mahama’s administration will also scrap several levies, including the electronic levy and the 10 percent levy on betting winnings. Moreover, he will review taxes and levies on vehicles and equipment imported for industrial and agricultural use.

In education, Mahama has pledged to convene a national consultative conference within his first four months in office to build consensus on necessary reforms. His administration will also implement a “no-academic fee” policy for all first-year students in public tertiary institutions and provide free tertiary education for all persons with disabilities. Furthermore, his government will distribute free sanitary pads to female students in all primary and secondary schools nationwide.

To promote good governance, Mahama intends to establish a code of conduct and set standards for all government officials. He will also introduce a policy prohibiting political appointees from purchasing state assets during his first 120 days.

On Dec. 7, Ghanaians voted to elect a president and 276 members of parliament. According to the Electoral Commission, Mahama secured 56.55 percent of the total valid votes from 267 of the 276 constituencies, officially declaring him the winner of the presidential race.

In his acceptance speech on Monday, shortly after being declared president-elect, Mahama pledged to implement important governance reforms and potentially tough measures over the next four years to reset the nation,

Meanwhile, outgoing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo inaugurated a joint transition team on Wednesday to ensure a smooth transfer of power to the incoming administration.