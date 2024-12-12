Ghana’s President Enforces Ban on Outgoing Ministers Purchasing Official Vehicles

Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reaffirmed a directive banning outgoing ministers, deputy ministers, regional ministers, and other political appointees from purchasing government vehicles as his administration nears its conclusion.

First introduced at the end of President Akufo-Addo’s first term in 2020, the policy is governed by the Presidential Office Act 1993 (Act 463) and remains firmly in place. A statement released by the Communications Directorate of the Office of the President reiterated that no appointees will be allowed to acquire official vehicles.

The president underscored that the measure reflects his commitment to fiscal responsibility and the transparent management of state resources.

Tradition

This directive marks a significant departure from previous administrations, which allowed ministers and other political appointees to purchase government-owned vehicles at the end of their term, subject to valuation by the State Transport Company Ltd. President Akufo-Addo, however, has made it clear that this practice will not continue, and no exceptions will be made.

The statement also directed that all ministers, deputy ministers, and political appointees currently in possession of government vehicles must return them by January 3, 2025, to the chief director of their respective ministries.

Accountability

The policy is part of the president’s broader push for greater transparency and accountability in governance. Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Office of the President, expressed confidence that all affected individuals will adhere to the directive as the government prepares for a smooth transition to the next administration.

This initiative is intended to promote the prudent use of state resources and prevent any actions that might undermine public trust in government processes during the transition period.