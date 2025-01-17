Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama to Visit The Gambia for Bilateral Talks

Ghana’s President, John Dramani Mahama, is set to visit The Gambia today, January 17, 2025, for a one-day working trip aimed at reinforcing bilateral relations between the two West African nations.

According to a statement from the Gambian government, Mahama will arrive in the Gambia at 11:45 A.M., where he will be received by Gambian President Adama Barrow at the Banjul International Airport. Following the arrival, President Barrow will host Mahama at a State luncheon.

During the visit, the two leaders will engage in a private meeting to discuss ways to deepen the cooperation between their respective countries. The discussions are expected to cover a wide range of topics designed to strengthen diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties.

The visit underscores the continued importance of fostering strong relations between Ghana and The Gambia as both countries seek to collaborate more closely on various fronts.