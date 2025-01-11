Ghana’s President John Mahama Scraps Information Ministry in Major Cabinet Reshuffle

In a sweeping cabinet reshuffle, President John Dramani Mahama has announced the abolition of the Ministry of Information, as part of his efforts to streamline the country’s government structure.

By an Executive Instrument, President Mahama revealed a significant reduction in the number of ministries from 30 to 23, marking a shift towards a more efficient government.

The Information Ministry, which has traditionally served as the official mouthpiece of the government, has been dissolved. According to sources, the government’s communication functions will now be managed by the Communications Directorate of the Presidency. This restructuring reflects a broader aim to consolidate ministries and responsibilities to reduce bureaucracy and ensure smoother governance.

Alongside the Information Ministry, several other ministries have also been scrapped or merged. These include the Ministry of Sanitation, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation, and the Ministry of Procurement. The removal of these ministries is part of a wider reform effort to optimize government operations and reallocate resources more effectively.

Critics and political analysts will be watching closely to see how these changes affect the functioning of the government and the implementation of key policies. The new structure is expected to foster greater efficiency, but questions remain about how the consolidation of responsibilities will impact governance, especially in areas previously handled by the eliminated ministries.

As the new government takes shape, all eyes will be on how the administration adapts to these changes and manages communication and policy delivery without the dedicated Information Ministry.