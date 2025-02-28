Ghana’s President Mahama Appeals for Collective Action Amid Economic Crisis

In his first State of the Nation address since reclaiming the presidency last month, Ghanaian leader John Dramani Mahama issued a rallying cry for national unity, urging citizens to join forces in rebuilding a nation grappling with severe economic challenges.

Speaking to a divided populace on Thursday, Mahama framed Ghana’s struggles as an opportunity for innovation and shared responsibility, emphasizing that progress hinges on transcending political, social, and economic divides.

“Our greatest strength lies in our people—especially our young and energetic youth,” Mahama declared, addressing a nation where inflation, currency instability, and mounting public debt have eroded living standards. “If we stand united, we can harness the power of collective action to overcome these challenges.” His message struck a tone of cautious optimism, acknowledging widespread hardship while insisting Ghana’s crises are “not insurmountable.”

The president’s return to office marks a political comeback after he lost the 2016 election amid criticism of his handling of an earlier economic slump. Voters returned him to power in December’s contentious election, a decision Mahama interpreted as a mandate to stabilize the economy. “Ghanaians have placed their trust in me,” he said, vowing that his administration would “leave no one behind” in its efforts to create “the Ghana we want.”

Yet analysts note that Mahama’s unity plea faces headwinds. Ghana remains sharply polarized, with his victory margin narrower than in previous terms. Critics argue that past administrations, including Mahama’s prior tenure, have cycled between austerity measures and populist spending without resolving systemic issues like corruption and overreliance on commodity exports. Meanwhile, youth unemployment persists, fueling frustration among the very demographic Mahama praised as the nation’s “strength.”

The president’s call for a “complete reset” included an appeal for bipartisan cooperation, though opposition leaders have already questioned his government’s ability to deliver. Accra-based financial Journalist Roger A. Agana noted, “Unity is an easy slogan but a difficult practice in a climate where trust in institutions is low. Ghanaians will judge Mahama not by his words but by tangible steps to curb inflation, attract investment, and restore faith in governance.”

As Ghana navigates its latest chapter, Mahama’s vision hinges on transforming solidarity into actionable policies—a task that will test both his leadership and the nation’s resolve. For now, the burden of hope rests on a familiar refrain: that unity, however fragile, might yet pave the way to renewal.