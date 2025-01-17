Ghana’s President Mahama Calls for Urgent Action on Growing West African Insurgency

Ghana’s President, John Dramani Mahama, has expressed grave concern over the escalating insurgency and terrorism in the West African sub-region and the Sahel, warning that the situation is threatening the safety and security of citizens across multiple countries.

Speaking during a media briefing on January 16, 2025, Mahama highlighted that while the issue of insurgency is not new, it is intensifying and requires immediate attention.

“It is not anything that is new but it continues to become more grave than it was in the past, and I’m talking about the issue of insurgency and terrorism,” Mahama said. The President described the deteriorating security situation in the Sahel as “unfortunate,” emphasizing the need for stronger regional cooperation to address the growing threat.

Despite Ghana not being directly affected by the insurgency at present, Mahama warned that the ripple effects of instability in neighboring countries would ultimately impact the region as a whole. Drawing on a local proverb, he said, “If your neighbour’s house is on fire, you must assist him to quench it otherwise it will spread to yours when it finishes burning his.” This, he explained, underscores the importance of collective action to prevent the crisis from worsening.

President Mahama called for greater collaboration among West African nations to combat insurgency and ensure the security of the entire sub-region. “Our security is a common objective, and we must work with each other to ensure that our sub-region is safe,” he said.

Malian Prime Minister, General Abdoulaye Maïga, who was visiting Ghana at the time, echoed Mahama’s sentiments, expressing confidence that the two leaders’ shared commitment to Pan-Africanism would lead to fruitful cooperation on both security and economic fronts. “We are convinced that our two leaders have the way to enforce cooperation in economic and security matters,” Maïga stated. He also praised President Mahama for his dedication to fostering regional unity and combating the security challenges facing the continent.

As the insurgency in the Sahel continues to threaten peace and stability, the call for urgent regional cooperation between Ghana, Mali, and other West African countries is more critical than ever. The collaboration between these nations could be key in mitigating the risks of terrorism and ensuring the safety of citizens across the sub-region.