Ghana’s President Mahama Unveils Ambitious Economic Revival Plans in Inaugural Speech

In his first address after being sworn in as the sixth President of Ghana on January 7, 2025, John Dramani Mahama unveiled a bold “Reset Ghana” agenda aimed at addressing the nation’s pressing economic challenges.

Recognizing the difficult road ahead, Mahama declared that his top priority will be economic recovery, positioning it as the central pillar of his second term.

The Ghanaian leader committed to four main areas of focus: restoring the economy to a stable footing, improving the business and investment climate, advancing governance and constitutional reforms, and intensifying the fight against corruption. These key areas, Mahama explained, are essential for bringing the country back on track after a period of economic instability.

In a promising statement to businesses and investors, Mahama assured that Ghana was “open for business again” and vowed to create a more transparent, fair tax regime to stimulate growth. “We will rationalize our tax systems to make them fair and transparent,” he said, urging the business community to embrace the new direction. The President also underscored the importance of collaboration with the private sector to build a conducive environment for innovation and investment.

However, Mahama’s vision extends beyond economic measures, with a focus on empowering the country’s youth. “We will create decent and well-paying jobs,” he emphasized, echoing his promise to tackle unemployment, which has remained a significant challenge for many young Ghanaians.

As Mahama sets about implementing these ambitious reforms, his plans signal a determined effort to build a more resilient, prosperous Ghana that is not only attractive to investors but also inclusive for all citizens. His remarks have garnered attention for their forward-thinking approach to governance, especially as Ghana aims to position itself as a model for economic stability and democratic progress in the region.