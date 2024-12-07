Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Casts His Vote in Last General Election as Sitting Leader

Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, cast their votes today at the Kyebi Rock of Ages polling station in the Abuakwa South Constituency.

This marks a historic moment as it is President Akufo-Addo’s final participation in Ghana’s general elections during his tenure.

Reflecting on his time in office, President Akufo-Addo expressed gratitude for the privilege of serving the nation and reaffirmed his commitment to upholding Ghana’s democratic values. He underscored the importance of peaceful elections and encouraged all citizens to exercise their right to vote responsibly, ensuring the country’s continued progress and stability.

The First Couple’s presence at the polls serves as a powerful reminder of the significance of leadership in fostering civic engagement and maintaining Ghana’s longstanding democratic legacy.