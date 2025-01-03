Ghana’s President to Deliver Final State of the Nation Address Ahead of Exit

Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is set to deliver his final State of the Nation address today, January 3, 2024.

This key constitutional event, outlined in Article 67 of the 1992 constitution, marks the end of his tenure as he prepares to vacate office.

The address, scheduled to take place in Parliament at 10 am, will offer a comprehensive overview of the nation’s current state, particularly focusing on the economy. As per tradition, President Akufo-Addo is expected to reflect on his leadership, providing a detailed account of the country’s progress under his administration. This speech is poised to highlight achievements, challenges, and the trajectory Ghana is expected to take moving forward.

With the president’s tenure drawing to a close, many will be looking for insights into how his policies have shaped the national landscape, setting the stage for the incoming leadership. The event is expected to be a significant moment in Ghana’s political calendar as the country transitions to a new phase.