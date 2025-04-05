Ghana’s Private Sector Expands Steadily as Hiring Accelerates

Ghana’s private sector sustained modest growth in March, marked by a second consecutive rise in employment and softer inflationary pressures, according to the latest S&P Global Ghana Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI®).

The headline PMI edged up to 50.6 from February’s 50.5, signaling a marginal improvement in business conditions as the first quarter ended.

New orders and output expanded for the second straight month, though at a muted pace, as firms cited stronger customer demand and easing cost pressures. Employment growth accelerated to its joint-fastest rate in 17 months, reflecting efforts to meet production needs. Workforce expansion also helped reduce backlogs for the 39th consecutive month, though the decline was the smallest this year.

Input cost inflation slowed to its weakest level in over a year, driven by moderated rises in both purchase prices—linked to currency volatility—and staff wages, which companies raised to offset higher living expenses. Output price increases also softened slightly but remained elevated compared to historical averages.

Business optimism strengthened to above-average levels, with firms attributing confidence to marketing strategies, hopes for price stability, and anticipated supportive policies from Ghana’s new government.

“The private sector built on February’s return to growth with further, albeit tentative, expansion in March,” said Andrew Harker, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence. “The solid hiring trend and softer inflation create a foundation for sustained growth as the year progresses.”

The latest PMI data underscores a cautiously recovering economy, with employment serving as a bright spot amid otherwise tepid activity. The sustained reduction in backlogs—albeit at a slowing pace—highlights improved operational efficiency, likely bolstered by strategic hiring. However, the muted expansion in new orders and output suggests lingering caution among businesses and consumers, despite easing inflation.

Historically, Ghana’s PMI has mirrored broader West African economic trends, where currency fluctuations and political shifts heavily influence private sector sentiment. The new government’s policies, if effectively implemented, could address structural challenges such as supply chain delays, which saw only marginal improvement in March. Meanwhile, the sixth consecutive rise in inventories signals guarded preparedness for future demand, rather than robust growth expectations.

While the softening of price pressures may relieve households, persistent inflationary risks—particularly from currency weakness—warrant vigilance. For now, the dual tailwinds of employment growth and stabilizing costs position Ghana’s private sector to navigate the second quarter with cautious optimism.