Ghana’s Producer Price Inflation Declines Significantly in November 2024

Producer price inflation in Ghana saw a sharp decline in November 2024, according to the latest data from the Ghana Statistical Service.

The PPI rate for the month stood at 26.9%, representing a 6.1 percentage point decrease from the 33% recorded in October 2024. This marks a slowdown in the rate at which prices are rising at the production level.

The month-on-month change in the PPI, comparing October to November, was a negative 1.9%, further highlighting the deceleration of inflation in the producer sector.

The decline in producer inflation was most pronounced in the industrial sector, which, excluding the construction sector, dropped from 48.9% in October to 41.3% in November. The construction sector also saw a decline, from 34.5% to 31.1%, although its inflation rate still remained above the national average.

In the services sector, producer inflation moderated to 12.5% in November, while mining and quarrying registered a higher rate of 41.9%. Accommodation and food services recorded an inflation rate of 32.5%, and transportation and storage saw producer inflation at 31.7%.

Among the various sectors, water supply, sewerage, and waste management recorded the lowest producer inflation rate at 5.0%, suggesting relatively stable prices in that area.

The overall decrease in the PPI is seen as a positive development for the Ghanaian economy, indicating potential easing in production costs across various industries and signaling a potential stabilization in inflationary pressures.