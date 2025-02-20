Ghana’s Producer Prices Surge to 28.5%: What’s Driving the Spike?

Ghana’s economic turbulence deepened in January 2025 as producer price inflation (PPI) soared to 28.5% year-on-year, up sharply from 26.1% the previous month, according to data released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

The 2.4 percentage point jump—the largest in over a year—signals mounting pressure on businesses grappling with rising input costs, supply chain disruptions, and currency instability. Analysts warn the trend could soon ripple through consumer markets, further squeezing households already facing steep living expenses.

The monthly figures paint an even starker picture. Producer prices climbed 3.6% between December 2024 and January 2025, a dramatic reversal from the 1.4% drop recorded a month earlier. This volatility underscores the fragility of Ghana’s post-pandemic recovery, now threatened by global energy price swings and localized bottlenecks in key industries.

The industrial sector, excluding construction, saw inflation leap to 43.7% in January, up from 40.2% in December. Mining and quarrying led the surge at 47.5% annually, reflecting higher fuel costs and equipment shortages tied to delayed import deliveries. Manufacturing, though lower at 19.9%, remains vulnerable to erratic raw material pricing. Meanwhile, water supply and waste management posted a modest 4.8% annual rise—a rare pocket of stability in an otherwise overheated sector.

Construction costs also climbed, hitting 29.8% year-on-year. Civil engineering projects, critical for infrastructure development, recorded the steepest increase at 37.3%, driven by soaring cement and steel prices. Specialized construction and building activities lagged but still posted double-digit hikes, complicating government efforts to expand affordable housing.

While services inflation remained relatively muted at 7.7%, certain sub-sectors bucked the trend. Accommodation and food services skyrocketed to 29%, a troubling sign for Ghana’s hospitality industry, which relies heavily on imported goods. Transport and storage costs rose 22%, likely linked to fuel price adjustments and maintenance delays. Even information and communication services, often insulated from broader economic swings, edged up 4.2%—a hint that no sector is immune.

Economists caution that sustained producer inflation could force businesses to pass costs to consumers, derailing the central bank’s efforts to stabilize prices. “This isn’t just about numbers on a spreadsheet,” said Accra-based analyst Kwame Asare. “When producers bleed, jobs and livelihoods follow. The government must address bottlenecks in energy and logistics before this becomes a full-blown crisis.”

The data also raises questions about fiscal policy. With elections looming in late 2025, pressure mounts on authorities to curb spending while supporting struggling industries—a balancing act that could define Ghana’s economic trajectory for years. For now, the January PPI spike serves as a stark reminder: in an interconnected economy, no sector rises—or falls—alone.