Ghana’s Project Crisis: Can New Laws Curb Waste and Mismanagement?

Ghana’s landscape is littered with abandoned bridges, half-built hospitals, and stalled roadworks—tangible symbols of a systemic failure in public project management. Now, the Project Management Institute Ghana (PMI-Ghana) is demanding urgent legal reforms to stem the hemorrhage of state resources into poorly executed initiatives.

At the heart of their campaign is a stark warning: without binding standards, political meddling, lax oversight, and haphazard planning will continue to drain public coffers and erode trust in governance.

PMI-Ghana President Frank Owusu-Asamoah minced no words in a recent interview with News Ghana. “Projects collapse here not by accident, but by design,” he argued, citing rampant cost overruns, chronic delays, and a culture of launching ventures without credible feasibility studies. His critique echoes longstanding frustrations. In one notorious example, a $100 million hospital project in the Eastern Region stalled for years after funds vanished, leaving rusting girders and unpaid contractors. Such cases, Owusu-Asamoah insists, are symptoms of a deeper malaise.

Political interference tops his list of culprits. “Ministers redirect projects to party strongholds, contractors are chosen for loyalty over skill, and feasibility reports gather dust if they contradict political agendas,” he explained. The result? Bloated budgets, shoddy outcomes, and communities left waiting indefinitely for promised schools or water systems. Compounding the issue, he noted, is a glaring lack of stakeholder engagement. “Projects fail because those meant to benefit aren’t consulted. A dam built without farmer input becomes a white elephant. A highway rerouted overnight sparks protests.”

PMI-Ghana’s proposed remedy is a legislative overhaul mandating strict project management protocols. The law would enforce standardized planning, require independent feasibility audits, and penalize deviations from approved timelines and budgets. Crucially, it would insulate project managers from political pressure, empowering them to halt or revise initiatives based on technical merit rather than partisan demands.

Skeptics question whether legislation alone can upend entrenched practices. “Laws exist on paper, but enforcement is Ghana’s Achilles’ heel,” remarked Accra-based Financial Journalist Roger A. Agana. He points to the Public Procurement Act, routinely flouted through sole-sourced contracts and inflated tenders. Others warn that without buy-in from lawmakers—many accused of greenlighting vanity projects in their constituencies—the bill could languish indefinitely.

Yet PMI-Ghana remains undeterred. The institute is lobbying parliamentary committees, urging collaboration with technical experts to draft robust frameworks. “This isn’t about power—it’s about prudence,” Owusu-Asamoah stressed. “Nations like Rwanda and Singapore transformed their economies by treating project management as a science, not a patronage tool. Ghana must choose: keep wasting billions or adopt global best practices.”

The stakes extend beyond economics. With Ghana navigating a $3 billion IMF bailout and public debt topping 80% of GDP, efficient project execution is critical to rebuilding fiscal credibility. Mismanaged infrastructure loans, analysts warn, risk deepening debt traps and alienating investors.

As the debate unfolds, citizens like Adwoa Mensah, a market trader in Accra, voice weary skepticism. “Every election, politicians promise roads and schools. We see the groundbreakings, then nothing. If a law can make them finish what they start, let it come.”

PMI-Ghana’s push may face an uphill battle, but its message resonates in a nation tired of broken promises. Whether lawmakers heed the call—or cling to business as usual—will test Ghana’s resolve to turn pageantry into progress.