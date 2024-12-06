Ghana’s Prophet Nigel Gaisie Calls on Clergy to Reject Government in Upcoming Election

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, a prominent Ghanaian pastor and staunch supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged fellow clergy members to vote against the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Gaisie, who has frequently criticized the current government, claims that offerings in churches have seen a significant decline under the NPP administration. He emphasized that pastors must take action to address the economic challenges affecting their congregations, which he believes are directly linked to the government’s policies.

“Take a good look at your church’s offering and attendance,” Gaisie advised fellow pastors. “If things are not going well, it’s time to vote massively against this government.”

With Ghana’s general election set for December 7, 2024, the NPP is hoping to break the country’s tradition of alternating power every eight years, seeking a historic third consecutive term in office.