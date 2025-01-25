Ghana’s Public Debt Declines, Signaling Economic Stabilization

Ghana’s public debt stock experienced a notable reduction, falling by GH¢24 billion to GH¢736.9 billion as of November 2024, according to recent data from the Bank of Ghana.

While the cedi value of the debt decreased, the debt saw a slight increase in dollar terms, rising from $47.9 billion to $46.8 billion due to fluctuations in the exchange rate.

This reduction in total debt has had a positive effect on the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio, which has improved from 74.6% to 72.2%. This is a significant development for Ghana’s fiscal stability and marks progress toward sustainable economic management.

The external debt component also saw a decrease, dropping from GH¢453.7 billion to GH¢425.3 billion. This decline is attributed to gains from foreign exchange reserves and the country’s debt restructuring agreements with external creditors. Meanwhile, domestic debt has slightly increased, rising from GH¢307.3 billion to GH¢311.7 billion, indicating the government’s continued reliance on domestic financing for its fiscal needs.

The reduction in public debt follows a series of fiscal reforms, debt restructuring initiatives, and enhanced revenue mobilisation efforts that have been implemented to stabilize Ghana’s economy. These measures, combined with disciplined public expenditure, have helped to contain the growth of domestic debt.

The government has reiterated its commitment to further reducing the national debt through prudent fiscal management and structural adjustments aimed at promoting long-term economic growth. These efforts are expected to boost investor confidence and support the country’s recovery.

However, analysts have cautioned that while the progress is encouraging, external factors such as exchange rate volatility and global commodity price fluctuations could pose risks to Ghana’s debt reduction strategy.

Overall, the decrease in Ghana’s public debt is a positive sign for the country’s economic prospects, but continued focus on fiscal discipline and structural reforms will be necessary to ensure sustainable economic stability in the long term.