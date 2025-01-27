Ghana’s Public Debt Decreases by GH¢24 Billion in November 2024

Ghana’s total public debt stock has decreased by GH¢24 billion, bringing the total value to GH¢736.9 billion as of November 2024, according to the latest data from the Bank of Ghana.

However, in dollar terms, the debt rose slightly from $46.8 billion in October to $47.9 billion in November 2024, largely due to fluctuations in the local currency.

This reduction represents a positive step in addressing Ghana’s debt-to-GDP ratio, a key measure of fiscal sustainability. The country’s debt-to-GDP ratio has improved, decreasing from 74.6% to 72.2%.

The external debt component saw a slight decline, falling from GH¢453.7 billion to GH¢425.3 billion. This drop is attributed to gains from improved foreign exchange reserves and debt restructuring agreements with external creditors. Meanwhile, the domestic component of the debt stock rose slightly, from GH¢307.3 billion to GH¢311.7 billion.

The decrease in the total debt stock comes as a result of stringent fiscal measures and debt restructuring efforts that aim to stabilize the country’s macroeconomic situation. Efforts to enhance revenue mobilization and streamline public expenditure have also helped manage domestic debt levels.

The reduction in the total debt stock is expected to boost investor confidence and improve Ghana’s economic outlook in the coming months, setting the stage for greater fiscal stability.