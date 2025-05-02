Ghana’s Public Sector Pay System Faces Calls for Overhaul Amid Worker Dissent

A senior Trade Union Congress (TUC) official has issued a stark condemnation of Ghana’s public sector pay structure, labeling it outdated and inequitable during the national May Day celebrations in Kumasi.

Augustine Adongo, the TUC’s Ashanti Regional Secretary, argued that the current framework exacerbates worker hardship and fails to reflect economic realities, demanding urgent reforms to bridge widening disparities.

Speaking at Jubilee Park, Adongo highlighted the “unacceptable gap” between salaries of political officeholders under Article 71 of Ghana’s Constitution and civil servants on the Single Spine Salary Structure. He further criticized executives of state-owned enterprises, who receive allowances dwarfing the earnings of top-tier public servants. “Some CEOs have rent allowances triple the salary of the highest-paid civil servant this is scandalous,” he told a gathering of workers, union leaders, and government representatives.

Adongo described the system as “energy-sapping and demotivating,” noting that stagnant wages clash sharply with rising living costs. He called for abolishing the national minimum wage in favor of a “living wage” tied to inflation and productivity metrics, ensuring workers can meet basic needs without burdening employers. The appeal aligns with this year’s May Day theme, “Resetting Pay and Working Conditions in Ghana: The Role of Stakeholders,” which underscores mounting pressure for systemic change amid inflation and economic strain.

Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi acknowledged worker frustrations during his address, praising their resilience while pledging government action to improve livelihoods. “Our workers are the backbone of economic transformation,” said Boadi, who represented Ashanti Regional Minister Dr. Frank Amoakohene. He emphasized policy reforms and job creation efforts but urged workers to upskill for a competitive job market, stressing collaboration between government and private employers to elevate labor standards.

The event featured vibrant processions by unions such as the Ghana National Association of Teachers and the Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union, with marchers brandishing placards demanding wage hikes, safer workplaces, and stronger labor rights. Awards recognized outstanding workers and unions for exemplary service over the past year.

The TUC’s critique arrives as Ghana grapples with economic headwinds, including a 25.8% inflation rate reported in March 2024. Analysts note that public sector wage disputes have simmered for years, with the Single Spine system introduced in 2010 to standardize pay failing to keep pace with fiscal pressures. While past governments have adjusted base salaries, critics argue these tweaks neglect structural imbalances favoring political elites. As cost-of-living protests mount globally, Ghana’s labor movement appears poised to intensify advocacy for a pay regime that balances equity with economic sustainability.