Ghana’s Public Sector Workers to Receive 10% Pay Hike Amid Economic Tightrope Walk

The Ghanaian government has approved a 10% salary increase for public sector workers, effective January 1, 2025, following tense negotiations between labor unions and President John Mahama’s administration.

The raise, finalized after direct intervention by the president, aims to cushion workers against lingering inflationary pressures while balancing fiscal constraints in a recovering economy.

The agreement marks a compromise after unions initially pushed for a higher adjustment, citing rising living costs and stagnant wages. President Mahama, who personally engaged labor leaders to broker the deal, framed the increase as a “necessary step to support workers without destabilizing national finances.” In a brief address, he acknowledged the challenges faced by public servants, stating, “This adjustment reflects our commitment to improving livelihoods while ensuring economic stability for all Ghanaians.”

The 10% hike arrives against the backdrop of a 23% salary increase approved in 2024, which was hailed at the time as a landmark move to offset soaring inflation and currency depreciation. However, economic growth has since slowed, with the government walking a fiscal tightrope under its IMF-backed austerity program. Analysts note that the more modest raise for 2025 signals caution, as authorities juggle wage demands with demands to rein in public debt and meet deficit targets.

While labor unions have reluctantly accepted the deal, some voices within the labor movement express frustration. “This is a far cry from what workers deserve,” said Isaac Bampoe Addo, a spokesperson for the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana. “But given the fiscal realities, we’ve chosen pragmatism over prolonged disputes.”

The raise will affect hundreds of thousands of workers, including teachers, healthcare professionals, and civil servants—many of whom have struggled with eroding purchasing power. Economists warn, however, that the increase risks being outpaced by inflation, which remains stubbornly high at 18.2% as of December 2024.

Critics argue the government’s focus on wage adjustments sidesteps systemic issues such as inefficiencies in public sector productivity and reliance on costly subsidies. Others question the timing, with opposition figures alleging the move is politically motivated ahead of the 2025 general elections.

For now, the agreement averts the threat of strikes that could have paralyzed key services. Yet, the broader challenge remains: Can Ghana sustain wage growth while stabilizing its economy? As one market trader in Accra put it, “Our pockets are still light, but at least this gives us a little hope.”

The coming months will test whether this balancing act can hold—or if economic pressures force another reckoning.