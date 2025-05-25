Ghana’s Public Transport Fare Cut Sparks Debate Amid Compliance Challenges

A 15% reduction in public transport fares, effective nationwide from May 24, has drawn mixed reactions from passengers and drivers at Accra’s Tema Station, highlighting tensions between economic relief efforts and operational realities.

The directive, tied to recent fuel price declines and cedi appreciation, faces pushback from transport operators citing rising maintenance costs and low passenger turnout.

Drivers argue the fare cut overlooks escalating expenses. Frederick Boakye Gyimah, Chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) Burma Camp Branch, noted spare parts and maintenance costs remain high, while partially filled vehicles reduce earnings. “Reducing fares based only on fuel prices ignores our daily struggles,” he said, confirming a staggered rollout from GH¢6.80 to GH¢6.50 to mitigate disputes. Drivers like Okpoti Sowah at La-Tema Station echoed concerns, stressing that lower fares lack parallel drops in goods prices. Updated fare lists have been posted to minimize conflicts.

Passengers expressed divided views. Comfort Tackie, a trader, welcomed her Caprice-to-Accra fare drop from GH¢6.00 to GH¢5.00, urging broader economic fixes. Samuel Okyere, a phone dealer, anticipated savings despite no immediate change. Others, like Solomon Boateng, saw minimal impact, noting his Dansoman-to-Tema fare fell only GH¢0.80. Sarah Doku, a vegetable seller, reported no reduction on her Agege route, sparking confrontations. “Even if fares drop, I’ll have to lower my prices,” she said, doubting net benefits.

The GPRTU and Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) mandated compliance, urging operators to display revised fares. In a joint statement, General Secretaries Godfred Abulbire and Emmanuel Ohene Yeboah called for cooperation but warned of delays if passengers resist.

The fare cut underscores Ghana’s challenge in balancing inflation relief with stakeholder viability. While intended to ease commuter burdens, its success hinges on addressing systemic cost pressures and ensuring equitable enforcement. As implementation unfolds, the policy risks deepening friction between economic pragmatism and grassroots realities.