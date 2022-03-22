Ghana’s Quartey And Addy Lose Titles In Nigeria

Justice Addy weighed 67kg, while Taiwo Olowu scaled 66.5kg.

On the same day, Ghana’s Emmanuel Quartey aka ‘Akuffo Addo” who tipped the scale at 57kg also lost to Nigerian’s Riliwan Lawal weighing 57.5kg for the vacant ABU Featherweight Title promoted by Saleh Gloves Promotions and dubbed “FIGHT ISLAND LAGOS”

Emmanuel Quartey predicted to knock his opponent, but he failed to live to his promise

The Moist Beach Lagos, Nigeria bouts were reported to be very exciting.

From Sammy Heywood Okine